Mesquite ISD Teacher Signs Lyrics to Music Performance So All Can Enjoy

We want you to hear #SomethingGood as a North Texas elementary school closes out Hispanic Heritage Month in a really special way.

Mesquite ISD shared this video over the weekend of a performance at Florence Elementary School. Click here to watch.

The school district said about 20% of students at the school are deaf or hard of hearing.

When the school brought a mariachi band in to sing songs, teacher and interpreter Erika Hernandez wanted to make sure all children could enjoy the performance.

She happens to be trilingual in Spanish, English, and American Sign Language.

She worked hard to study the music and perform alongside the musicians in sign language.

