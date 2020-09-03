McKinney Teen Keeping Health Care Workers Top of Mind: ‘They're working tirelessly'

Amay Mehta, a 9th grader at Imagine International Academy of North Texas in McKinney, is doing his part to make sure our health care workers are taken care of.

He’s on a mission to make sure our health care workers know they are still appreciated, and it’s something good.

Mehta and his friend decided back in July when COVID numbers started to spike again in Texas, that they had to do something to help ease the stress of the pandemic. First, the two created a GoFundMe page, “Helping Health Care Hero’s,” raising more than $830. Then they used some of the money raised to create gift bags as a special way to say thank you, and we appreciate you.

In each gift bag, there’s a thank you mug, a $10 Starbucks gift card, a mini candle, and a thank you note for all the work they continue to do.

“It makes me feel really proud for all that I’m doing because I know that I actually have a good purpose and I’m providing well-being for our community, helping it prosper,” said Amay Mehta. “It’s really important because you should start helping out people at a young age. There’s no specific guideline for when you can help out the community, and the younger the better because you can always just get out there and make a difference impacting the world.”

Mehta has already given the Baylor Scott and White foundation a check for $450. Fundraising is ongoing with proceeds also going to Baylor Scott and White in Frisco.

ONLINE: https://www.gofundme.com/f/22h5xus6io