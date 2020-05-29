Mavs Surprise Graduates at Local All-Girls’ Schools

Graduating seniors at three all-girls schools in North Texas are in store for a big surprise.

The Irma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School in Dallas, the Young Women's Leadership Academy in Fort Worth and the Young Women's Leadership Academy in Grand Prairie are sister schools in the Young Women's Preparatory Network, a nonprofit based in Dallas.

The graduates from all three schools will head to college. And Friday, the 124 seniors will be back on their high school campuses for drive-thru celebrations hosted by the Dallas Mavericks and its new partner, Chime.

"You're going to pick up a gift from the Mavs and Chime. I won't go into it in detail, but I will tell you, it will be a welcome surprise. You will be screaming. You will love it. You will be crying. All of that," Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall told the seniors in a virtual address.

"We know you are all going to college and it makes me want to cry to know that you have put in the work to do that. We also know that sometimes, college presents a financial burden. and your families, it's gonna put a little something on them. So, to lighten that load a little bit, we have a surprise for each one of you."

Marshall and Melissa Alvarado, the CMO of mobile banking company Chime were the speakers at a virtual commencement yesterday.

Seniors listened in as the women shared their own experiences growing up and going to college. And, they offered lessons they'd learned through the years that have helped them be successful.

Marshall listed what she calls her #2cynts:

-Do the right thing. Have integrity.

-Show up for new experiences. You must be present to win.

-Sometimes the light at the end of the tunnel is a train. Accept adversity.

-Remember your sisters. Be there for the women in your life.

-Take care of your PMS. Focus on your physical, mental and spiritual health.

-Dream big and focus.

Alvarado lessons included:

-Be intentional with your time. Find those one or two things that are non-negotiable.

-Get out of your way.

-Be comfortable with being uncomfortable.

-Surround yourselves with great people.

-Assume good intentions.

The women also shared the advice they would've given themselves at 18.

"Be authentically you. We spend so much time trying to figure out who we should be, who we think we should be, how we're coming across. Just be authentically you. You are great," Alvarado said.

"Sometimes you just have to be here now, and you will find yourself in some incredible moments. Enjoy them. Immerse yourself when you get on that campus," Marshall told them.