Mansfield ISD athletes do #SomethingGood for the community during day of service bonds

High school athletes in the Mansfield ISD got together for some team bonding, and it turned out to be #SomethingGood.

Around 400 MISD athletes from five campuses got up early one morning to serve in the community.

For the third year in a row, players and coaches came together for the athletic department's annual Day of Service. Students picked up trash, moved furniture, organized donated clothing and food, weeded community gardens and more.

More than 400 high school athletes and staff gave back to the community during today's Day of Service! We are getting our students LIFE ready with experiences like this. Read more about the annual event hosted by our district athletics department here: https://t.co/ouvxCf4Ot7. pic.twitter.com/1RPFuHNBwD — Mansfield ISD (@mansfieldisd) July 26, 2023

“It's been amazing having them out here,” said Charlotte Anderson Preparatory Academy teacher Ann Bond. “They did the heavy lifting - cleaning our playground and cleaning out our community garden.”

"It's an important day to bring all five of our comprehensive high schools together and help out," Assistant Athletic Director Dawn Mailloux-Smith said to students that day. "Even though Mansfield ISD has grown, we are still one athletic department, and we want you to feel as one when serving your community."