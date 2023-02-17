Local Mom Entrepreneurs Collecting Thousands of Book Donations for Kids

North Texas mom-owned businesses are getting ready for Read Across America on March 2, 2023. As they have for the last several years, they are doing that by accepting book donations at several local small business drop off sites. Those donations will be given to children who otherwise may not have books to take home in local elementary schools. Children whose families are experiencing homelessness and those living in select shelters will also get those books.

The annual book drive was started by Monster Yogurt 11 years ago collecting gently used and new books. A local MOMpreneur networking community, Moms out Marketing (MOM), joined Monster Yogurt in 2016 and expanded the local impact to help create an even wider reach to help books in more children's hands before Spring Break.

Monster Yogurt’s founder, Ava Skipworth says, “I grew up with undiagnosed dyslexia and was not able to read a full book for most of her childhood. In high school a special teacher mentored me. It turned my life around. Monster Yogurt and Sara Belmonte, MOM founder are always looking for ways to empower young people and create a positive legacy for the community. "What’s the point of owning a small business if you can’t give back? We’re looking forward to delivering enough books for each child to enjoy during Spring Break. Many of the children would never own a book, otherwise.”

Last year, Moms Out Marketing (MOM) collected more than 4,000 books. This year they hope to exceed last year, in creating a positive mark for our neighborhood children.