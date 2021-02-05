Local Lacrosse Athletes Honored in National Publications

Two lacrosse athletes, who have roots in Dallas, are being recognized on a national scale for their hard work and determination.

Taylor Thornton graduated from Hockaday in Dallas in 2009 and was on Northwestern’s national championship lacrosse team before moving on to her current career at Morgan Stanley in New York City. She was recently featured in the digital publication, Premier Lacrosse League, as part of their Black History Month edition.

Thornton credits some of her success to the lessons she learned on the field.

“Whatever you set your mind to, you can do it. Half the battle is that you have to be your own cheerleader,” Thornton said. “Of course, I realized when I was playing lacrosse that there weren’t a lot of people who looked like me on the field. I noticed the same thing when I got to Wall Street, but you don’t let that stop you. It’s about more than just getting a seat at the table, but its about being a leader at the table.”

In the same week, Nakeie Montgomery from Dallas, has been featured on U.S. Lacrosse Magazine. Montgomery is a standout player at one of the best Lacrosse programs in the country at Duke University. He was also a standout and honor student at Episcopal School of Dallas.

He echoed many of the same sentiments from Thornton to inspire the younger generation.

“You have to just get it done. The only way to get to where you want to go is through. There is no way around it. There are no shortcuts,” Montgomery said. “You have to do what you love.”