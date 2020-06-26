Denton

Local Hospital Staff Celebrate 102nd Birthday With Surprise Parade

By Laura Harris

Texas Health Denton

Celebrating people who volunteer their time for the greater good is always something good.

Recently, that celebration was more than 100 years in the making for a North Texas hospital volunteer.

Ms. Anna Mae Walter just turned 102 years old and has been volunteering at Texas Health Denton for the last 20 years. The volunteer program was suspended in March due to COVID-19, but that didn’t stop the hospital personnel from arranging a surprise parade for Walter right outside of where she lives with her daughter.

Anna Mae Walker enjoys a surprise birthday parade from hospital employees where she volunteers.

The hospital staff has had a lot to celebrate with Walter in the last few years. In 2016, Walter was awarded the DFW Hospital Council Foundation’s Volunteer of the Year.

