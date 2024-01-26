Local Chef teaches kids in South Dallas how to grow vegetables, cook healthy meals

A chef and Dallas native is celebrating something good this week – the recent release of a new book and her efforts to fight the food desert in South Dallas.

Chef Amber Williams just released her debut cookbook called "Surviving the Food Desert."

The revolutionary work took Williams to food banks across North Texas in an attempt to answer the question -- what do I do with what I have?

Over the course of a year Chef Amber visited the North Texas Bank, church food pantries, and other service organizations that provide food to the underserved, and from those food boxes curated healthy meals.

Her book is full of creative recipes and resources to help be a catalyst for healthy eating and living for all, specifically for populations affected by food insecurity. She spoke about her experiences in depth as part of a community conversation with NBC 5 in September.

Last weekend, she held a demonstration at Joppas Mamas Farms in Southeast Dallas where kids from across the metroplex came, picked their own produce, and learned how to cook a healthy meal.

To buy a copy of Chef Amber’s book, click here or check with your local bookstore.