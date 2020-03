A neighborhood in Fort Worth is all heart when it comes to supporting health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.

Three nurses live on one street in the Monticello area and neighbors wanted to thank them. Kids are making hearts then putting them in the windows.

Patty Zamarippa tells us the heart project has several benefits: it gives kids something to do, counting hearts makes walks more fun and most of all, it lets nurses know they are appreciated.