Help Arrives for Fort Worth Animal Rescue Group

An animal rescue group in Fort Worth got a busload of something good from a group 1,200 miles away in Florida.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue rolled up to the home of Saving Hope Animal Rescue executive director Lauren Anton to deliver blankets, hundreds of pounds of dog food and cases of water for the nonprofit.

Anton says her group took in dogs whose foster families were impacted by power outages from the winter storm. And in a few cases, she took in dogs left out in the cold.

"Texas is a big state with a big heart and they need our help right now," Big Dog Rescue Ranch wrote in a message on social media.

The emergency mission, as it was called, left the Palm Springs area of Florida on Sunday en route to Fort Worth.

The bus arrived at Anton's house on Monday with the donations and a plan to ease the load on foster families. Anton says 19 dogs left Fort Worth for Florida, where they'll be adopted by families ready to open their homes and hearts to a new family member.