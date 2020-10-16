Halloween Ice Cream Truck Delivers Treats to Local Hospital Employees

Medical personnel have been on the front lines of the pandemic from the beginning.

That’s exactly why the hospital staff at Baylor Scott & White Center – Irving is getting something good and sweet.

“The team has worked around the clock during this pandemic to keep the community safe,” Matt Olivolo of Baylor Scott & White Health said. “Over time the operations team developed a few ways to help lift the spirits of employees with an ice cream truck. This special Halloween decorated truck makes its way around the medical center delivering ice cream to the different departments letting them know their efforts are making a difference and appreciated.”

The ice cream truck is on the move delivering sweets and smiles.

“With the increase in stress and anxiety of managing the pandemic and the efforts to continually practice social distancing limits our ability to take time to show appreciation for each other,” Nikoma Wolf, VP of Operations Baylor Scott & White – Irving said. “It’s critical our staff get a few minutes out of their day to enjoy something simple which reminds them there is a ‘sweet spot’ amongst all the chaos.”