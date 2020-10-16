Irving

Halloween Ice Cream Truck Delivers Treats to Local Hospital Employees

By Laura Harris

Baylor Scott & White - Irving

Medical personnel have been on the front lines of the pandemic from the beginning.

That’s exactly why the hospital staff at Baylor Scott & White Center – Irving is getting something good and sweet.

“The team has worked around the clock during this pandemic to keep the community safe,” Matt Olivolo of Baylor Scott & White Health said. “Over time the operations team developed a few ways to help lift the spirits of employees with an ice cream truck. This special Halloween decorated truck makes its way around the medical center delivering ice cream to the different departments letting them know their efforts are making a difference and appreciated.”

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 12 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

alvarado isd 6 hours ago

Alvarado ISD Quarantines All Band Members, Postpones Homecoming

The ice cream truck is on the move delivering sweets and smiles.

“With the increase in stress and anxiety of managing the pandemic and the efforts to continually practice social distancing limits our ability to take time to show appreciation for each other,” Nikoma Wolf, VP of Operations Baylor Scott & White – Irving said. “It’s critical our staff get a few minutes out of their day to enjoy something simple which reminds them there is a ‘sweet spot’ amongst all the chaos.”

This article tagged under:

IrvingDallas CountyBaylor Scott & White Medical Center
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us