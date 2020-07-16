Plano

Frisco Families Thank Baylor Scott & White Front Line Workers

Families got together and visited Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Plano and thanked caregivers with inspirational signs right outside the front door

By Evan Anderson

NBCUniversal, Inc.

As we all know at this point, we can't thank our health care workers enough during this pandemic. NBC 5 Today wants to recognize a group of families in Plano who are doing something good by showing their support and appreciation for all their hard work as they continue to fight COVID-19.

These families got together and visited Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Plano and thanked caregivers with inspirational signs right outside the front door.

They also gave them snacks as they went to and from the medical center. Special stickers were given to the health care workers to wear, calling them "heroes."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 22 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Grand Prairie 2 hours ago

Hundreds Line Up Before Start of Grand Prairie Food Giveaway

This small act of kindness helped lift the spirits of these courageous men and women on the front lines of this pandemic. As always we love hearing things like this happening across North Texas.

This article tagged under:

PlanoCollin CountyFriscoBaylor Scott & White Medical Center
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us