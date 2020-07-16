Frisco Families Thank Baylor Scott & White Front Line Workers

As we all know at this point, we can't thank our health care workers enough during this pandemic. NBC 5 Today wants to recognize a group of families in Plano who are doing something good by showing their support and appreciation for all their hard work as they continue to fight COVID-19.

These families got together and visited Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Plano and thanked caregivers with inspirational signs right outside the front door.

They also gave them snacks as they went to and from the medical center. Special stickers were given to the health care workers to wear, calling them "heroes."

This small act of kindness helped lift the spirits of these courageous men and women on the front lines of this pandemic. As always we love hearing things like this happening across North Texas.