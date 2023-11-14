Frisco Education Foundation awards $61,000 to teachers

Dozens of teachers in the Frisco Independent School District were the recent recipients of #SomethingGood which will help them to change the way they help their students learn.

In fact, something good may be an understatement.

The Frisco Education Foundation awarded 45 grants to 44 educators at 34 Frisco ISD schools earlier this month. The grants total more than $61,000.

The grants will help pay for "special program supplies, learning opportunities, and classroom materials," according to a news release from the district.

Grants went to several programs, including Lebanon Trail High School to pay for new drones for the STEAM Club, Fisher Elementary School for instruments, Panther Creek High School to pay for podcast equipment, and Frisco High School to pay for a field trip to help bilingual students learn about post-high school employment opportunities.

The Frisco Education Foundation funds the grants through Frisco ISD payroll contributions, as well as funding from CoServ, the Frisco Women's League, and other community partners.

According to the Frisco ISD, the Frisco Education Foundation has awarded 778 grants since 1999, for a total of more than $1.16 million.