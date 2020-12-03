Frisco Brothers Win National Competition for Board Game Design

Antonio Cruz Banuelas, 12, and Christian Joquin Banuelas, 10, are chess champion brothers.

They love the game, but many of their friends don’t. They wanted to figure out how to get their friends involved in a way that was a little easier to understand, so they created their own board game called, King of the Board.

“We were going to start the [2020 Young Inventor] challenge and so we entered and ended up winning the senior division of best playful learning concept. Now, we are going to start a Kickstarter,” Antonio said.

They entered their creation into this year’s Chicago Toy and Game Fair Young Inventor's Challenge, which was held virtually this year, and out of thousands of entries, they won in their category.

Their story gets even more exciting though. They are waiting to find out if a game manufacturer will actually choose their board game for production.

The two hope their game catches on. As far as becoming a game creator long term?

"Yea, I'll do that, if it helps me pay for college," Antonio said.