Fort Worth ISD Student Earns Scholarship to Dream School

Getting accepted to college is a big deal, and when it comes with a full scholarship, it's something good.

Ruth Fernanada Huerta, a senior at Paschal High School in the Fort Worth ISD, recently learned she'd been awarded a full ride to TCU.

The Fort Worth Police Department joined TCU and the Hispanic Women's Network of Texas - Fort Worth chapter in a social-distance style announcement.

A police car with siren blaring made its way down the teenager's street with a bus and stream of cars following. An officer on a loudspeaker told the family to come outside.

This was the moment, Ruth and her parents learned she'd been awarded a scholarship to her dream school.

"TCU is my dream school because I’ve been involved in events at TCU such as piano lessons, choir camps, or simply going to football games. I love the supportive community at TCU and their diverse environment," she told NBC5.

Ruth earned the scholarship through a program of HWNT called Latinas in Progress which connects seniors to universities and prepares the girls for success.

The investment of more than $250,000 was not lost on her.

"I want to say thank you, first of all to my parents for always being there, supporting me through the whole way. Senior year was very hectic," she said to the small crowd watching her. "And thank you to Latinas in Progress. Thank you so much for all the meetings. All the insight I got every meeting, from hearing from Latina women, inspired me every day and knowing this is something I can do. And, it's possible."

Ruth will major in neuroscience as she pursues a pre-med track.