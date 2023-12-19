Fort Worth chef goes ALL IN to help 4-H kids

Something good will happen Tuesday night for some 4-H kids in North Texas. They'll get some new boots!

To be clear, only some of the boots will be new; most will be gently used. All come from the inaugural ALL IN Holiday Boot and Hat Drive.

It's a new effort from Fort Worth chef Tim Love to help kids 13-18 who are involved in local chapters of 4-H. The organization uses hands-on experiences so kids learn life skills, gain confidence and find a sense of belonging.

Fort the past few weeks, community members have donated boots, hats or money for the teenagers.

Tuesday night, 42 kids from the IMT Garden Club 4-H, East Fort Worth 4-H, Thomas Place Community Center 4-H, Keller 4-H, Diocese of Fort Worth 4-H and North Tri-Ethnic Community Center 4-H will be at Love's Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall in the Stockyards to pick up their hats and boots.

"I believe in the power of community and the joy of giving, especially during the holiday season, " Love said in a news release. “The ALL IN Holiday Boot and Hat Drive at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall is our way of bringing the true 'ALL IN' spirit to the heart of Fort Worth. Let's come together to make this a Cowboy Christmas like no other, supporting these young people and celebrating the giving spirit that defines our North Texas community."