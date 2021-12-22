Fort Worth 13-Year-Old Sells Cookies to Buy Gifts for Other Kids

A boy named Ryan took it upon himself to go from teenager to Santa's elf.

Ryan is 13, a student at McLean Middle School in Fort Worth, loves karate and wanted to make the holidays happy for other kids.

So, he started a cookie business and sold his Karate Boy Cookies by Ryan to raise money to adopt an angel.

After it was all said and done, Ryan had raised enough money to adopt three angels and bought them all toys so they'll have plenty of gifts under the tree come Christmas morning.

"Ryan is one of the most kind-hearted kiddos I know," wrote mom Sara Parra in an email. "He always wants everyone to feel loved and included, so him wanting to do this should have been no surprise to our family. The joy we have seen from Ryan this holiday season has made me and our family beyond blessed."