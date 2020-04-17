Arlington

Family Celebrates 96-Year-Old WWII Vet’s Birthday With Drive-Thru Parade

By Laura Harris

Kathryn Haubold

Celebrations are very different these days. Since people can’t gather for birthday parties and anniversaries, North Texans have gotten creative on how they mark milestones.

Kathryn Haubold and her family wanted to celebrate their 96-year-old grandfather’s birthday in style. He and his wife live in a facility in Arlington. Haubold and her family, armed with balloons and signs, drove by as Richard Phillips and his wife stood out front and waved.

Phillips is a World War II Marine veteran and has a lot to celebrate. Not just his birthday, but in August, he will celebrate 70 years of marriage with his wife, Lou Ellen Phillips.

This article tagged under:

Arlington
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us