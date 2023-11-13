Donate a bike, get a free burger and fries!

It's that time of year when North Texans step up their efforts to do something good for others and a burger joint in Fort Worth wants to do its part.

Fred’s Texas Café is once again collecting bikes for the holidays.

More than 200 bikes have been given away in the past two years, and 2023 is the third year for owner Quincy Wallace to partner with a nonprofit that will donate the bikes to kids.

Here’s what makes the deal even better. Donate a bike and get a free burger and fries.

Bikes can be dropped off at either of the restaurant's two locations from open to close until December 10th.

Fred’s Texas Café:

7010 Camp Bowie West, FW 76116; Monday - Sunday, 11am-10pm.

2730 Western Center, FW 76131; Sunday – Thursday, 11am-10pm; Friday-Saturday, 11am-11pm.