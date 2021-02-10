Texas A&M University

Dental Students Shine ‘LIGHT' Into Community

Students at Texas A&M School of Dentistry come together to give back

By Deborah Ferguson

Students at Texas A&M College of Dentistry in Dallas formed a multicultural volunteer organization called LIGHT to give back to the community.
Odelia Kim

Future dentists training in Dallas-Fort Worth want to be a "LIGHT," bringing something good to North Texas.

LIGHT is the name of a multicultural, service-oriented, student-led organization at Texas A&M College of Dentistry in Dallas. The mission is simple -- bring people together for the sole purpose of giving back to the community.

With Valentine's day coming, the group of dental and dental hygiene students hosted a Zoom event writing cards to send to nursing home residents, staff and health care workers.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 9 hours ago

Dallas Non-Profit Says Number of Homeless Families Grows Amid Pandemic

Donation drives last year got canned food, winter clothes and cloth face masks to ministries providing help and support to the underserved and homeless populations.

One of the members said, "I admire the positive energy that we share. Not only do we support and encourage each other throughout the hard times of school, but we also work as a team to better serve our community."

This article tagged under:

Texas A&M UniversityValentine's Daydental hygiene
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us