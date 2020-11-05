dallas isd

Dallas ISD School Embraces New Focus While Teaching the Voting Process

John Ireland Elementary school students, staff, parents and community members headed to voting booths set up in the gym to make an important decision

By Evan Anderson

A school in the Dallas ISD used this election week as an opportunity to teach kids about the voting process, and to bring "Something Good" as the school embraces a new focus.
John Ireland Elementary school students, staff, parents and community members headed to voting booths set up in the gym to make an important decision: what activist and humanitarian leader should be their school's new namesake?

The principal says the school's new focus on human rights inspired the school community to consider a new name. On Tuesday, each student showed up to the gym with a voter registration card and was escorted to a voting booth, where they made their selection.

In addition to selecting their choice for a new school name, the process taught students about important historical figures, and the democratic process.

The school board must approve any name change.

