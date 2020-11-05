Dallas ISD School Embraces New Focus While Teaching the Voting Process

A school in the Dallas ISD used this election week as an opportunity to teach kids about the voting process and to bring "Something Good" as the school embraces a new focus.
John Ireland Elementary school students, staff, parents and community members headed to voting booths set up in the gym to make an important decision: what activist and humanitarian leader should be their school's new namesake?
The principal says the school's new focus on human rights inspired the school community to consider a new name. On Tuesday, each student showed up to the gym with a voter registration card and was escorted to a voting booth, where they made their selection.
In addition to selecting their choice for a new school name, the process taught students about important historical figures, and the democratic process.
The school board must approve any name change.