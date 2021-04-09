Dallas

Dallas High School Leaving Its Mark on the City's Landscape

CityLab High School honors inaugural class by planting seeds for their future

By Evan Anderson

A Dallas-area high school is doing Something Good to honor its senior class of graduates.

A total of 71 trees were planted this week at Dallas' Heritage Park -- each one honoring a graduating senior at CityLab High School.

This will be CityLab High Schools inaugural graduating class. The Texas Trees foundation alongside the Dallas Park and Recreation department helped make it happen.

CityLab High School is one of five "transformative schools" with a specialized curriculum for students. The high school focuses on environmental science, urban planning, city policy, and architecture – right in the heart of downtown Dallas.

