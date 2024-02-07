Dads and daughters dance the night way in Fort Worth

Bell bottoms and tie-dye are back in style for today’s #SomethingGood.

Girls and their fathers took a step back in time at the daddy-daughter disco last weekend at University Baptist Church in Fort Worth.

From the hustle to the YMCA, these dynamic duos boogied down under the light of disco balls.

The daughters say it’s a night they’ll always remember, and the dads say they are glad polyester is not making a comeback.

We thank Anthony and his daughter Eleanor for sharing the pictures and helping North Texas wake up to something good.

Got something good to share? Send pictures and information to NBC5 at isee@nbcdfw.com.