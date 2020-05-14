Coppell

Coppell Boy Uses 13th Birthday to Raise Money for COVID-19 Relief Fund

By Evan Anderson

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Most 13-year-old boys spend their birthday money buying video games or the latest fashion, but one teen in Coppell wanted to do something a little different on his first day as a teenager.

And it’s something good.

Brayden Montes, A seventh grader at Coppell Middle School East, hosted a “Dunk the Birthday Boy” fundraiser, and it was all for good cause. Brayden said he wanted to spend his birthday raising money for families in his community who have been impacted by COIVD-19.   

Brayden says it was a birthday celebration that he’ll never forget.  

“At my school, there were 95 families that could not afford enough food for their whole family because people are losing their jobs and they don’t have enough money, so I wanted to raise money to help some of those families so they can have enough food,” said Montes.  

With the help of his family, friends, teachers, coaches and neighbors, Brayden was able to raise $400 and help 10 families.

He’s hoping other kids his age follow in his footsteps and continue to pay it forward.

This article tagged under:

CoppellcoronavirusDallas County
