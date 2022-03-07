Dallas

Chefs Whip Up Dinner for Sold-Out Fundraiser

More than 20 area chefs treat diners to a one-of-a-kind experience

By Deborah Ferguson

What happens when you get two dozen chefs in the same room? Something tasty and something good.

More than 20 of the top chefs in Dallas-Fort Worth all came together for the 12th annual Symphony of Chefs.

A sold-out crowd gathered at the Armstrong Fieldhouse on the SMU campus for the one-of-a-kind chef-driven dinner experience.

While a four-course dinner prepared tableside is a big draw, the opportunity to help KidLinks was the main mission of the night.

The nonprofit supports therapeutic music and free to low-cost treatment programs for children in need.

In its four decades, KidLinks has served more than 400,000 kids and caregivers.

