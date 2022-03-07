Chefs Whip Up Dinner for Sold-Out Fundraiser

What happens when you get two dozen chefs in the same room? Something tasty and something good.

More than 20 of the top chefs in Dallas-Fort Worth all came together for the 12th annual Symphony of Chefs.

A sold-out crowd gathered at the Armstrong Fieldhouse on the SMU campus for the one-of-a-kind chef-driven dinner experience.

While a four-course dinner prepared tableside is a big draw, the opportunity to help KidLinks was the main mission of the night.

The nonprofit supports therapeutic music and free to low-cost treatment programs for children in need.

In its four decades, KidLinks has served more than 400,000 kids and caregivers.