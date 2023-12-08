Celebrating five generations at Wylie ISD

This school year, Wylie ISD is celebrating something good for a family tradition that dates back nearly a century.

In May, Tanner Harris will graduate from Wylie High School and that will make her the fifth generation of Pirate alumni. Her graduation will be exactly 100 years after her great-great-grandfather received his diploma.

In 1924, the very first Bozman family member graduated from WHS.

“It is really neat how I'll be the fifth generation to graduate from Wylie,” Harris told the school district. “I'm also super privileged to experience this with three of the other generations.”

Tanner is a member of The Wylie Band and like her mom, is a member of the National Honor Society hoping to pursue a nursing degree.

Her mother, Kate (Schraplau) Hilgeman graduated in 1996. Her mother came before her. Mrs. Elaine (Clark) Schraplau. She was class of 1964 with just 42 students in that graduating class.

The second-generation Wylie High School graduate was Betty (Bozman) Housewright and before her was her father Lionel “Skinner” Bozman who graduated in 1924.

In an article posted by the district, four of those five generations tell their stories about being part of the history. The only one of them who was not able to was Bozman, who died in 1978.