Cattle Baron's Ball breaks record for fight against cancer

Something good happened at Southfork Ranch in Parker, north of Dallas, that will help the fight against cancer reach new horizons.

That's where the famed Cattle Baron's Ball continued its tradition of being the world’s largest single-event fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Since 1974, this event has raised more than $98 million for cancer research - the majority of which is done in Dallas-Fort Worth.

The ball's legendary live auction raises more than a million every year. Vacation packages, one-of-a-kind experiences, the UltimatEIGHT Tailgate with Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman, and a coveted dinner with six of the area's high-profile chefs were among the items up for bids at the 51st annual ball. The bid for the chef's dinner went to $400,000 - breaking all previous records.

This year's paddle raise also set a new record. It was dedicated to husband and father Kace Phillips. He died nine months ago from glioblastoma, a form of cancer affecting the brain.

His wife and children were there Saturday night and on stage as bidders were asked to raise $500,000 to fund a grant in his name.

They got close to a million!

After the auction, headliner Carrie Underwood performed hit after hit to a sold-out crowd that was up on its feet singing along for almost 90 minutes.

Co-chairs Marjon Henderson and Lora Farris and their committee of 100 women picked New Horizons as their 2024 theme, and it proved true for a night of raising record-breaking funds for the American Cancer Society