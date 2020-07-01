Birthday Girls Skip Gifts to Help Others

Two girls in North Richland Hills realized their birthday would provide a big opportunity to do something good for their community.

Kaycee and Lexie turned 12 a few weeks ago. The incoming sixth-graders at Smithfield Middle School wanted all their friends to help them celebrate but no gifts, please. At least not for them.

The girls organized a parade, and friends drove by to donate new clothes for the Clothes Connection in the Birdville ISD.

By the end of the parade, Kaycee and Lexie had collected two tubs of new clothes and $500 for the Clothes Connection.

Becky Bolstad said the nonprofit program provides a week's worth of clothes to students on a free or reduced lunch program.

Students can visit twice per year and receive: new socks and new underwear, new shoes, three pairs of pants, five shirts, a jacket and a heavy coat. Bolstad says it's run by PTA and relies on donations with most of the money to fund it coming from voluntary small deductions from teachers and staff of BISD.

And, now it has a big boost thanks to the big hearts of Kaycee and Lexie.