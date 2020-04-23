Aspiring Reporter Shows His Skills to Virtual Classroom

Felipe Verduzco wants to be a TV reporter.

"Good morning, this is Felipe reporting for NBC 5. The coronavirus is going around. Here's some things you can do to not get sick," said Felipe to his 1st-grade class via Zoom.

The video all started as a show-and-tell presentation for his 1st-grade dual language class at Rosemont Primary in Dallas.

Felipe decided he wanted to be an NBC 5 reporter for the morning. So, he wrote up a script, made some cue cards, put on a full suit, and reported live via Zoom in front of his class.

"I've been seeing you guys on TV and I did this since I was little,” said Felipe. “I want to be that when I grow up.”

"Before he even started walking, he would stand in front of the TV watching Samantha Davies doing the weather,” said Felipe’s mom, Sandra Verduzco. “And every time he would hear her voice, he would literally stand in front of the TV watching Samantha."

Sandra Verduzco, a former TV producer in the area, says his teacher was inspired by his show and tell presentation and made the classes virtual Zoom meeting for this week a newscast.