Allen man celebrates 100th birthday, city names day after him

November brought #SomethingGood for Bill Wickman. He celebrated his 100th birthday.

City of Allen Mayor ProTem Chris Schulmeister proclaimed November 22nd 2023, William Wickman Day.

Alexis Estates Gracious Retirement Living made sure he had a big 'ole cake to celebrate.

Accoring to Wickman's family, he grew up in Fort Worth, graduated from Paschal High School where he played trumpet in the band, served in the Naval Air Corp from 1943-1946, theh studied accounting at SMU in Dallas.

He worked as an accountant for a few years, then became an optician before going to work for the Tyson Wickman Piano Company alongside his father.

A year later, he sold a piano to Helen Smith and it was love at first sight. They married, had a daughter and named her Phyllis.

Wickman worked for two more piano companies before retiring. Now in his later years, he plays golf and the piano which he does by ear.

His daughter Phyllis Porter and Alexis Estates staff celebrated Wickman's century of living with a lunch and cake.