3 Sisters Raise Money for North Texas Family in Need

Patrick Stapleton said his three daughters just wanted to do something nice.

He said over the Thanksgiving holiday, they had a big idea to paint and sell acorns and fruit. It wasn’t just to save the money and buy something for themselves, but rather, to help others.

“My sister-in-law works as a social worker for Communities in Schools of Greater Tarrant County and so the girls decided to raise money for families in need,” Stapleton said. “They quickly employed some neighborhood girls and together they made and executed a plan. They made signs [for our Keller neighborhood], asked me to post it on the neighborhood page and dedicated two full days of their break to their cause.”

Stapleton said before the girls knew it, they had raised more than $200 in two days.

“Now that money is being donated to buy a family in need a Christmas tree and some presents,” Stapleton said.

He said the girls are hoping by sharing their story that they will inspire others to give this holiday season, because every little bit helps.

“As active members in our community and a proud veteran of the Air Force it has always been important for us to teach our daughters the importance of donating their time to help others," Stapleton said. "However, watching them take it upon themselves and watching them succeed has been the greatest gift we could receive this holiday season."