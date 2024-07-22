Incoming college freshmen showered with gifts at Girls Inc. event

Some local college students are ready after the community stepped in with something good.

Girls Inc. of Tarrant County hosted its annual College Shower event last week.

More than three dozen young women walked into the Women's Club of Fort Worth and found themselves showered with gifts to set them up for success.

Generous community sponsors came together, donating tens of thousands of dollars worth of essential school supplies, laptops, microwaves, and other practical items that will empower these young women as they leave home and head off for college.

"We are incredibly proud of the graduating class of 2024," said Jennifer Limas, President and CEO of Girls Inc. of Tarrant County, in a news release. "The College Shower is a chance for us to celebrate their achievements and provide them with the tools they need to excel in college and beyond. We’re also so grateful for the generous sponsors who make this event possible."