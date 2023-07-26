Two North Texans are learning that second-tier lottery prizes can still be worth big bucks after recent non-grand prize wins in the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries.

A player in Anna won $4 million Tuesday night on a Quick Pick ticket bought with a Megaplier.

The winning ticket matched the five white balls (3,5,6,44,61) from the July 25 drawing but did not match the Mega Ball (25). The Megaplier was four, quadrupling the $1 million prize for matching the five white balls.

The Mega Millions player bought the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 1510 West White Street. It's not yet clear if the winner has contacted the Texas Lottery.

There was no grand prize winner in Tuesday's Mega Millions lottery, rolling over the game's fifth-largest jackpot to a new prize of $910 million.

The Texas Lottery announced another winner Wednesday, a Forney Powerball player who picked all five of the white ball numbers drawn on July 19 (7-10-11-13-24), but not the red Powerball number (24), for a ticket bought at a RaceTrac gas station at 30 N. Farm-to-Market Road 548.

The prize for matching the five white balls in Powerball is worth $1 million.

The Forney winner asked to remain anonymous.