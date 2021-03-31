Some North Texas Students and Parents Facing Court for Classes Missed During the Pandemic

More than 300 students and parents landed in court last semester for missing school in two Dallas-area districts.

The spate of truancy filings came as educators nationwide grappled with how to ensure that students showed up to class despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

But threatening legal action during such a stressful time — when many youngsters are still struggling with virtual school and face instability at home — is jarring, said Andrew Hairston, director of the Education Justice Project at Texas Appleseed.

