Some North Dallas residents take their battle against new development to court

Pepper Square is an older shopping plaza in North Dallas.

Renderings show how it could look if a developer's plans get approved.

“I think it’s a really exciting and important redevelopment of a shopping center that’s aging and needs to be changed,” said Dallas City Council Dist. 11 member Jaynie Schultz.

Schultz likes what could become of the area. However, nearly 20 neighborhood HOAs surrounding the area are fighting against it.

Pepper Square Neighborhood Coalition was granted a temporary restraining order, which prevented the council from hearing public comments and voting on the project.

“Well, it’s a step in the right direction,” said Pepper Square Neighborhood Coalition member Matt Bach. “I’m sorry that we’re here. I’m sorry we spent three years doing this.”

Bach added they oppose high-density apartments.

“The majority frankly would like to keep the center as retail only,” said Bach. “We’d love to see the center revitalized.”

Development plans show the company will update the property with restaurants, retail, and housing.

Neighbors said if housing is included, it should be condominiums or townhouses, not apartments. Council member Schultz said they must maximize housing.

“The challenge is Dallas is no longer a suburban city,” said Schultz. “We don’t offer that certainly not in north Dallas and so we have to be able to provide housing for more people.”

Now that the matter has moved from city hall to a courtroom, both sides hope to find a compromise.

“Guys, we’ve tried fighting each other, but that didn’t work,” said Bach.

“Let’s see if we can negotiate and come up with something that hopefully we can, drop the lawsuit, and march forward together. I do know that District 11 has always been a place where people can talk to each other and work through really difficult challenges, and I’m hoping that will be able to happen in the future here.”

The injunction is hearing is scheduled for the first week of November.