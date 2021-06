A small plane crashed near FM 407 and Bill Cook Road in Denton County on Friday.

Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to small plane crash after the aircraft was attempting to land and hit some trees, according to DPS.

The pilot and passenger were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident will be investigated by the FAA.