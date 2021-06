A small plane crashed just south of the Denton Airport Wednesday night, the Denton Fire Department said.

Two people sustained "very minor" injuries in the crash, which occurred just south of the Denton Airport and just north of Highway 2449, authorities said.

The plane, based out of Denton, was a Piper 140 with a maximum seating capacity of 4 passengers.