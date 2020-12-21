Grand Prairie

Fatal Small Plane Crash Near Texas 360 in Grand Prairie

A small plane crashed along the Texas 360 service road in Grand Prairie Monday afternoon.

The plane took off from Grand Prairie Municipal Airport at 2:45 p.m. Monday and crashed approximately five minutes later, according to Grand Prairie Fire Chief Robert Fite.

The plane was headed north when it hit a utility pole near the service road for northbound Texas 360 near East Mayfield Road, near a Sonic restaurant.

The aircraft then hit the ground and struck a nearby pickup truck, where it then caught fire, Fite said. At least two people on board the plane were killed. Further information hasn't been released about the victims.

A person inside the truck was treated for minor injuries. No one else was injured.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. Fite said the plane originally left Denton earlier in the day, before landing in Grand Prairie.

Emergency crews are asking people to avoid the area.

The northbound service road was closed between Mayfield Road and East Arkansas Lane.

