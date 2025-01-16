Small business owners share their hopes and expectations for the next Trump Administration

When it comes to running a restaurant, Randy Ford doesn't choose sides when it comes to politics.

“We need to feed both sides,” J. Gilligan’s Bar and Grill president Randy Ford said. “We got customers on both sides.”

Ford has run the business for 45 years in Arlington. President-elect Donald Trump’s second term will be Ford’s 9th presidential administration for the business.

“I’m optimistic,” Ford said. “I’m optimistic about it.”

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

That's the same sentiment for Kwik Kar Vista Ridge owner Ray Bowens.

“There seems to be some optimism,” Bowens said. “I think that the election has some impact on people, buying habits and their attitudes. So now that that's over with, things are good and looking up.”

Bowens has owned the shop in Lewisville 20 years under 5 presidents with Trump's reelection.

Trump's economic plans include things like more oil production which would be important for Bowens.

“One of the things that will really help us out is when the energy prices are low and people can travel with their cars and all of the things that the energy prices affect in their homes and the budget,” Bowens said.

Trump has also said he wants to lower corporate taxes.

Ford said seeing tax cuts remain would be beneficial.

“As a business owner, if they could keep things like that as a fiscal policy, keep that tax rate, tax relief in, then that gives me money for the employees,” Ford said. “You know, they can get more money.”

Both small business owners said they'll do what they've always done with each new administration and that's remain hopeful for a positive economic outcome.

“I think we have an opportunity, an opportunity for everybody to work together,” Ford said. “I'm looking forward to it.”