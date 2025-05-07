‘Students are very enthusiastic,' Dallas professor on papal conclave excitement

This week, the world’s eyes are turning to Rome, with live video feeds transmitting from Saint Peter’s Square where the papal conclave will begin on Wednesday. The Sacred College of Cardinals will take a vow of secrecy and enter the Sistine Chapel to begin voting on the next pope.

As soon as word is sent that white smoke can be seen coming from the Sistine Chapel, students and faculty at the University of Dallas, more than 5,000 miles away, will gather in a common area around a large screen for the announcement.

In the meantime, mass goes on as planned on campus. Inside the congregation, Dr. Susan Hanssen, professor of history, takes a moment to reflect as the days wind down. She’s one of the 1.4 billion Catholics anticipating the selection of the next pontiff.

“For the next 10 to 15 years, this will be the spiritual leader of the Roman Catholic Church,” Hanssen said.

Hanssen also teaches at the University’s campus in Rome, so she knows the selection process well.

“They process in singing, chanting a litany of the saints, all of the saints over the 2,000-year history of Christianity and they will pray for inspiration,” she said.

From there, voting begins for 133 cardinal electors.

“And then they will say the famous words, ‘Everyone out,’” she said.

Potentially sequestered for days inside the Sistine Chapel, a decision will eventually be made.

“The question of whether we’re going to have a pope that comes out of that Pope Saint John Paul II era or a pope that is going to be continuing the legacy of Pope Francis is definitely a question on everyone’s minds,” said Hanssen.

Soon enough, everyone will have an answer, with white smoke from the chapel and a grand announcement. Whatever the outcome, Hanssen said she’s sure millions of people around the world are unified in prayer for the next leader.

“People like to receive the name of the new pope on their knees because whoever the new pope is going to be, whether it’s a name we know or a name we don’t know, he’s going to need our prayers," said Hanssen.