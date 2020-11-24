Sleeping Garland Man Stabbed Multiple Times by Son: Police

A Garland man is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times by his son on Monday morning, police say.

According to the Garland Police Department, officers responded to a domestic disturbance with a weapon in the 1400 block of High Meadow Drive shortly after 4 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a male suffering from what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned that the victim was asleep in his bed with his wife when the victim's son, 32-year-old Ronald Kennedy Jr., entered the bedroom and attacked his father with a knife, stabbing him multiple times, police said.

According to police, the son was suffering from a mental health crisis.

Police said that as the officers approached the victim to render aid, they learned that the son was in the bathroom and still armed with the knife.

The officers were able to de-escalate the situation and take the son into custody, police said.

According to police, the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Kennedy, Jr. is currently being held in the Garland Jail. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.