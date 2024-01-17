Skunk tests positive for rabies after attacking dogs in Bedford

A skunk that attacked 2 dogs while on a walk in Bedford last week tested positive for rabies.

Bedford Animal Services was notified a skunk attacked two dogs while they were walking with their owner in the area of Silverwood Lane in Bedford on Thursday, Jan. 11.

When animal officers arrived at the scene, the skunk was found dead and was sent off to be tested for rabies.

According to Bedford Animal Services, there were no other reported human or animal exposures to the skunk.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Bedford Animal Services has been in contact with the dogs' owner, and both dogs involved in the attack have no symptoms and were already vaccinated for rabies. Both dogs will continue to be monitored for safety precautions.

In addition to contacting the owner, Bedford Animal Services staff will be going door-to-door today, Jan. 17 in the immediate neighborhood informing residents of the incident and test results.

Bedford Animal Services is asking pet owners who live on Silverwood Lane or in the surrounding area to do the following:

Monitor pets while outdoors for the next 45 days (if already vaccinated) to ensure they don't encounter a rabid animal.

Check animals for bite wounds and if they have wounds, contact their vet immediately.

Ensure pets are vaccinated for rabies and if not, contact their vet to schedule an appointment.

If vaccinated, contact the vet for a booster shot.

Many wild animals native to our area can carry or contract rabies, such as skunks, raccoons, foxes, and coyotes. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), rabies is spread through saliva and exposure is defined as an animal bite that breaks the skin, or exposure of broken skin to saliva. DSHS states anyone who is bitten should be evaluated for rabies exposure immediately.

If residents have concerns regarding their pet's exposure, contact the Bedford Animal Shelter at 817-952-2191 and seek immediate care from a veterinarian. Residents can also call the DSHS at 817-264-4920 during normal business hours or at 817-825-9230 after hours.

As a reminder, the City of Bedford's ordinance requires all dogs and cats to be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age, and then at regular intervals in accordance with rules adopted by the Texas Health and Safety Code.