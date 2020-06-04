Six Flags Over Texas and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Announce Reopening Dates

Six Flags Over Texas and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor have announced plans to reopen the waterpark on June 18 and the theme park on June 19.

In accordance with Governor Abbott’s reopening guidelines for amusement parks, both locations will operate at reduced attendance levels and in preview mode from June 19 to 21 at Six Flags Over Texas and June 18 to 21 at Hurricane Harbor.

While in preview mode, the parks will only be open to members and season pass holders. The parks will gradually increase attendance levels and open to all guests throughout the month of June.

The parks are implementing new safety measures and hygiene protocols that will be adjusted on an as-needed basis to ensure compliance with state recommendations. These procedures include several advanced technology systems to protect guests and employees.

“Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor are a much-beloved outdoor summer ritual for so many North Texans, and we look forward to welcoming families back to our parks," Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor Park President Steve Martindale said. "The safety of our guests and team members remains our number one priority, and the new safety guidelines we have put in place are designed to create a safe environment for everyone. We greatly appreciate the support of Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Governor Abbott throughout this reopening process.”

Reservations must be made online so that the parks can manage attendance, schedule guests for entry by day, and stagger arrival times to minimize proximity exposure.

Other new technologies include thermal imaging for temperature checks, security screening technology for touchless bag checks, and mobile food ordering.

The parks’ reopening plan was developed in consultation with epidemiologists and meets federal, state, and local guidelines for sanitization, hygiene, and social distancing protocols.

“We have developed a comprehensive reopening safety plan that includes protocols designed by theme park and waterpark industry experts, along with best practices from top destination parks from around the world, which will allow guests to experience our parks in the safest way possible," Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos said. "This ’new normal’ will be different in some ways, but we believe these additional measures are appropriate in the current environment."

Additional information about the parks' reopening plans is available at https://www.sixflags.com/overtexas.