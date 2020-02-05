Grand Prairie

2 Killed in Single Vehicle Crash in Grand Prairie

Two men were killed and a vehicle was split in half during a crash on Belt Line Road on Sunday

By Hannah Jones

grand prairie police car
NBC 5 News

Two men are dead after a single vehicle crash in Grand Prairie Sunday morning.

According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, the crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on Belt Line Road at Lone Star Parkway.

Police said a 2002 Subaru Impreza was driving northbound on Belt Line Road at a high speed when it lost control and collided with a signal light pole.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Oak Cliff 1 hour ago

Man Convicted of Killing 5 Family Members in Oak Cliff Set for Execution

Dallas 2 hours ago

Watch Live: Trial for Former Dallas Officer Who Shot Woman 12 Times Resumes

The Subaru was split in half and both occupants were ejected from the vehicle by the force of the impact, police said.

The driver of the Subaru, 29-year-old Juan Carlos Guzman, and the passenger, 22-year-old Israel Perez, were pronounced dead at the scene.

These deaths are the second and third traffic fatalities in Grand Prairie this year.

This article tagged under:

Grand Prairie
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us