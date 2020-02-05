2 Killed in Single Vehicle Crash in Grand Prairie

Two men are dead after a single vehicle crash in Grand Prairie Sunday morning.

According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, the crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on Belt Line Road at Lone Star Parkway.

Police said a 2002 Subaru Impreza was driving northbound on Belt Line Road at a high speed when it lost control and collided with a signal light pole.

The Subaru was split in half and both occupants were ejected from the vehicle by the force of the impact, police said.

The driver of the Subaru, 29-year-old Juan Carlos Guzman, and the passenger, 22-year-old Israel Perez, were pronounced dead at the scene.

These deaths are the second and third traffic fatalities in Grand Prairie this year.