Cleburne Regional Airport

Single-Engine Plane Departing from Cleburne Airport Crashes

By Jacob Reyes and Sophia Beausoleil

A single-engine plane departing from Cleburne Regional Airport crashed Sunday night, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The single-engine Cessna C205 crashed after departing around 10 p.m. Sunday night. At this time, there is no information on the number of people on board.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash and will provide updates accordingly. This story is developing.

