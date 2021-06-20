77-Year-Old Man Found Safe, Silver Alert Discontinued

Updated at 12:02 p.m.: Thaddeus Coker has been found and is safe, Dallas police say. The Silver Alert has been discontinued.

Original post:

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old man last seen walking Saturday afternoon near Dallas Market Hall.

At about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Thaddeus Coker left the Renaissance Hotel in the 2200 block of North Stemmons Freeway on foot.

Dallas police say he may be confused and in need of assistance.

Coker has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and his disappearance may pose a credible threat to his health and safety, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

He is described as a 5-foot-8 Black man with gray hair and blue eyes. He weighs about 170 pounds. He was wearing a dark blue polo shirt with white diamond patterns, black dress pants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Coker's whereabouts may call 911 or the Dallas Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.