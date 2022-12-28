Signs of Support for Horned Frogs Around North Texas, Go Purple Day Friday

The TCU football team is the first in Texas to make the College Football Playoff and if they win, they will play for the National Championship. So Cowtown is turning purple.

There are signs of support for the TCU Horned Frogs ahead of their Vrbo Fiest Bowl game against Michigan on New Year's Eve in Phoenix.

The city is calling on residents to show their support with Go Purple Friday on Dec. 30.

"Whether you're a Horned Frog or simply love rooting for the home team, join TCU and the City of Fort Worth in showing your purple pride for DFW's Big 12 team as the Frogs take the national stage," the city posted on its website.

Iggy the giant the iconic iguana that greets visitors along University Drive at the Fort Worth Zoo has a new look -- wearing a Horned Frogs mask.

No wolverines at this Zoo! Hypno-Iggy is ready to cheer on @TCUFootball Horned Frogs as they head to the CFP! pic.twitter.com/TrtRyY1oEO — Fort Worth Zoo (@FortWorthZoo) December 28, 2022

The city's skyline will be bathed in purple as well.

The city is asking residents to show their purple pride on social media using the hashtags #DFWBig12Team and #GoFrogs.

Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs will be wearing white according to a team tweet.

The photos show a new Vrbo Fiest Bowl patch on a white uniform with purple trim. There's also a CFP logo on the back of their white helmet.

The team added on a #FiestaFrogs hashtag.

