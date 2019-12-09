Shot Fired, No Injuries, in Fight Outside Seagoville High School

A gun was fired when two groups of students got into a fight outside Seagoville High School Monday afternoon, officials say.

The incident happened after 3 p.m. Monday when groups of middle school and high school students got into an altercation, according to the Dallas Independent School District.

All five students involved were identified and police arrested two of them, DISD said.

No one was injured in the shooting, according to DISD. Classes will resume as usual Tuesday.