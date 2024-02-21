Dallas

Shooting near Skyline High School leaves one injured

The shooting happened as school was dismissing for the day

By Meredith Yeomans

Dallas police are investigating a shooting near Skyline High School that left one person injured.

It happened at the Spanish Ridge Apartments in the 7900 block of Chariot Drive as school was being dismissed for the day.

Dallas police say they responded to a shooting call at the complex at 3:40 p.m. When they arrived, they discovered someone had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police haven't confirmed anything about the victim, but witnesses tell us it was a teenage girl who was shot in the leg.

They say this all stemmed from an after-school fight.

“You know how a fight happens after school and everyone's like let’s go watch the fight, let’s go watch the fight, and that's how she was. The girl that got hit, she was part of the crowd that wanted to go watch the fight and she ended up getting shot in the leg,” said witness Juan Escalante.

The shooting investigation was unfolding as school let out for the day.

Dallas ISD says dismissal proceeded as usual.

