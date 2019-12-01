Sheriff: 14-Year-Old Shot His Sister, Killed Her Boyfriend

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy shot and wounded his sister and killed her boyfriend during a house party in a Houston suburb

By Associated Press

WTVJ_100000006390180_1200x675_1206908995849.jpg

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy shot and wounded his older sister and killed her boyfriend during "a house party gone bad" in a Houston suburb.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says on Twitter that the boy shot his 18-year-old sister and her 20-year-old boyfriend with a shotgun at a home in Katy around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

Gonzalez says there had been a "disturbance" between the boy and his sister's boyfriend, and that there were about 10 young adults in the home at the time.

He says the 14-year-old was detained but isn't in custody. Investigators will refer their findings to a juvenile prosecutor.

The sister is in stable condition at a hospital. Her boyfriend was declared dead at the scene.

The sheriff's department hasn't responded to requests for comment Sunday.

